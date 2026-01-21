Investor’s Delight: Figma Inc (FIG) Closes Weak at 27.76, Down -6.12

Abby Carey

Companies

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of Figma Inc (NYSE: FIG) was $27.76 for the day, down -6.12% from the previous closing price of $29.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14.54 million shares were traded. FIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.788 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.48.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FIG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.93 and its Current Ratio is at 2.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

On January 08, 2026, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $52. On January 08, 2026, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $40.Stifel initiated its Hold rating on January 08, 2026, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when Mulligan Brendan sold 5,666 shares for $32.02 per share. The transaction valued at 181,399 led to the insider holds 863,387 shares of the business.

Field Dylan sold 250,000 shares of FIG for $8,158,202 on Jan 14 ’26. The President & CEO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $32.63 per share. On Jan 14 ’26, another insider, Field Dylan, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 62,500 shares for $32.63 each. As a result, the insider received 2,039,555 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FIG now has a Market Capitalization of 13757626368 and an Enterprise Value of 12241329152. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.634 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIG has reached a high of $142.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -25.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -47.22%.

Shares Statistics:

FIG traded an average of 7.13M shares per day over the past three months and 7434850 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 412.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 171.39M. Insiders hold about 65.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.79% stake in the company. Shares short for FIG as of 1767139200 were 13750542 with a Short Ratio of 1.93, compared to 1764288000 on 12752893. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13750542 and a Short% of Float of 6.9299996.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $293.99M. There is a high estimate of $305.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $284.56M.

Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.37B and the low estimate is $1.26B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.