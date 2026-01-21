Investor’s Delight: Figma Inc (FIG) Closes Weak at 27.76, Down -6.12

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of Figma Inc (NYSE: FIG) was $27.76 for the day, down -6.12% from the previous closing price of $29.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14.54 million shares were traded. FIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.788 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.48.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FIG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.93 and its Current Ratio is at 2.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

On January 08, 2026, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $52. On January 08, 2026, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $40.Stifel initiated its Hold rating on January 08, 2026, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when Mulligan Brendan sold 5,666 shares for $32.02 per share. The transaction valued at 181,399 led to the insider holds 863,387 shares of the business.

Field Dylan sold 250,000 shares of FIG for $8,158,202 on Jan 14 ’26. The President & CEO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $32.63 per share. On Jan 14 ’26, another insider, Field Dylan, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 62,500 shares for $32.63 each. As a result, the insider received 2,039,555 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FIG now has a Market Capitalization of 13757626368 and an Enterprise Value of 12241329152. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.634 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIG has reached a high of $142.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -25.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -47.22%.

Shares Statistics:

FIG traded an average of 7.13M shares per day over the past three months and 7434850 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 412.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 171.39M. Insiders hold about 65.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.79% stake in the company. Shares short for FIG as of 1767139200 were 13750542 with a Short Ratio of 1.93, compared to 1764288000 on 12752893. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13750542 and a Short% of Float of 6.9299996.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $293.99M. There is a high estimate of $305.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $284.56M.

Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.37B and the low estimate is $1.26B.