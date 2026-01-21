Market Insight: Lite Strategy Inc (LITS)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $1.31

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Lite Strategy Inc (NASDAQ: LITS) closed at $1.31 down -8.39% from its previous closing price of $1.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. LITS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.29.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lite Strategy Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.39 and its Current Ratio is at 12.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On March 25, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $2. Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 18 ’25 when Schornstein Alexander sold 690,611 shares for $1.37 per share. The transaction valued at 946,137 led to the insider holds 3,674,862 shares of the business.

Flynn James P bought 70,000 shares of LITS for $97,699 on Dec 19 ’25. The Director now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.40 per share. On Nov 19 ’25, another insider, Flynn James P, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 12,100 shares for $1.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 22,777 and bolstered with 30,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LITS now has a Market Capitalization of 48188868 and an Enterprise Value of 86264744.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LITS is 0.33, which has changed by -0.48375452 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LITS has reached a high of $9.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -50.61%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LITS has traded an average of 612.36K shares per day and 519000 over the past ten days. A total of 35.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.63M. Insiders hold about 11.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.53% stake in the company. Shares short for LITS as of 1767139200 were 169908 with a Short Ratio of 0.28, compared to 1764288000 on 164431. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 169908 and a Short% of Float of 0.53.

