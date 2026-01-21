Market Recap Check: Trade Desk Inc (TTD)’s Negative Finish at 34.15, Up/Down -3.75

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) closed at $34.15 in the last session, down -3.75% from day before closing price of $35.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10.85 million shares were traded. TTD stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.081 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.0.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TTD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.71 and its Current Ratio is at 1.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BNP Paribas Exane on January 14, 2026, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40. On January 12, 2026, MoffettNathanson Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $39. Wedbush reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on December 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’25 when Cunningham Andrea Lee sold 1,403 shares for $48.20 per share. The transaction valued at 67,625 led to the insider holds 5,035 shares of the business.

ANDREA L CUNNINGHAM bought 1,403 shares of TTD for $67,625 on Sep 10 ’25. On Aug 07 ’25, another insider, GRANT JAY R, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 51,290 shares for $91.18 each. As a result, the insider received 4,676,679 and left with 218,246 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TTD now has a Market Capitalization of 16697400320 and an Enterprise Value of 15445295104. As of this moment, Trade’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.535 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.924.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TTD is 1.10, which has changed by -0.7060237 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TTD has reached a high of $126.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.97%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TTD traded on average about 12.62M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11657090 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 441.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 437.45M. Insiders hold about 9.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.37% stake in the company. Shares short for TTD as of 1767139200 were 43946376 with a Short Ratio of 3.48, compared to 1764288000 on 46398546. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 43946376 and a Short% of Float of 10.040000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.91 and $1.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.77. EPS for the following year is $2.09, with 23.0 analysts recommending between $2.4 and $1.68.

Revenue Estimates

According to 33 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $841.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $859.86M to a low estimate of $800.08M. The current estimate, Trade Desk Inc’s year-ago sales were $741.01MFor the next quarter, 33 analysts are estimating revenue of $689.64M. There is a high estimate of $715M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $662M.

A total of 37 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.44BBased on 37 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.43B and the low estimate is $3.09B.