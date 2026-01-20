Financial Health Report: PicoCELA Inc ADR (PCLA)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

PicoCELA Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PCLA) closed the day trading at $0.22 down -3.48% from the previous closing price of $0.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.9 million shares were traded. PCLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.215.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PCLA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.42 and its Current Ratio is at 2.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCLA now has a Market Capitalization of 16564354 and an Enterprise Value of -135682176. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.179 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.341.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PCLA is 10.94, which has changed by -0.9119746 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PCLA has reached a high of $9.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -63.14%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PCLA traded about 20.33M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PCLA traded about 4148660 shares per day. A total of 24.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.40M. Insiders hold about 5.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.19% stake in the company. Shares short for PCLA as of 1767139200 were 3625291 with a Short Ratio of 0.18, compared to 1764288000 on 114853. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3625291 and a Short% of Float of 5.1.