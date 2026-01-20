Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Quanterix Corp (QTRX)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

The price of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ: QTRX) closed at $7.4 in the last session, down -6.92% from day before closing price of $7.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.84 million shares were traded. QTRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.145 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.39.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at QTRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.31 and its Current Ratio is at 3.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

On February 01, 2024, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $30.

Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 25, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $32.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when Sriram Vandana bought 4,150 shares for $4.79 per share. The transaction valued at 19,878 led to the insider holds 87,200 shares of the business.

WALT DAVID R bought 123,990 shares of QTRX for $760,803 on Jun 13 ’25. The Director now owns 1,866,933 shares after completing the transaction at $6.14 per share. On Jun 12 ’25, another insider, WALT DAVID R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 36,010 shares for $6.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 224,166 and bolstered with 1,742,943 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QTRX now has a Market Capitalization of 345659904 and an Enterprise Value of 250970896. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.928 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.812.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QTRX is 1.10, which has changed by -0.2386831 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QTRX has reached a high of $10.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.18%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, QTRX traded on average about 698.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 854600 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 46.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.01M. Insiders hold about 18.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.82% stake in the company. Shares short for QTRX as of 1767139200 were 3291690 with a Short Ratio of 4.71, compared to 1764288000 on 3177950. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3291690 and a Short% of Float of 7.470000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.47 and -$2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.23. EPS for the following year is -$1.41, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.85 and -$2.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $37.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $38.45M to a low estimate of $37.4M. The current estimate, Quanterix Corp’s year-ago sales were $35.16MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $36.69M. There is a high estimate of $38.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.3M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QTRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $133.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $132.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $132.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $137.42MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $168.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $175.9M and the low estimate is $158.6M.

