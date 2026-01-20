Financial Fitness Check: Examining Netskope Inc (NTSK)’s Key Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, Netskope Inc (NASDAQ: NTSK) closed at $14.76 down -4.16% from its previous closing price of $15.4. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.14 million shares were traded. NTSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Netskope Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.23 and its Current Ratio is at 2.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on October 27, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

On October 13, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on October 13, 2025, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 ’26 when Bousquet Raphael sold 3,823 shares for $16.66 per share. The transaction valued at 63,680 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Bousquet Raphael sold 3,224 shares of NTSK for $54,726 on Jan 08 ’26. The Chief Revenue Offucer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $16.97 per share. On Jan 09 ’26, another insider, Bousquet Raphael, who serves as the Chief Revenue Offucer of the company, sold 3,192 shares for $16.38 each. As a result, the insider received 52,290 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTSK now has a Market Capitalization of 5804500480 and an Enterprise Value of 5466578944. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 38.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.268 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.186.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTSK has reached a high of $27.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -28.35%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NTSK has traded an average of 2.22M shares per day and 2760330 over the past ten days. A total of 80.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.74M. Insiders hold about 85.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NTSK as of 1767139200 were 5953819 with a Short Ratio of 2.69, compared to 1764288000 on 5438179.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.38 and -$3.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 15.0 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.5.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $197.6M. There is a high estimate of $200.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $195.1M. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $864.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $875.38M and the low estimate is $846M.