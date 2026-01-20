Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Volato Group Inc (SOAR) Through Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Volato Group Inc (AMEX: SOAR) was $0.54 for the day, down -11.11% from the previous closing price of $0.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.74 million shares were traded. SOAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5944 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5307.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SOAR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.21 and its Current Ratio is at 1.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 ’25 when Cooper Nicholas James sold 21,258 shares for $1.27 per share. The transaction valued at 26,913 led to the insider holds 3,327,374 shares of the business.

Cooper Nicholas James sold 3,128 shares of SOAR for $4,317 on Jun 26 ’25. The Director now owns 3,350,432 shares after completing the transaction at $1.38 per share. On Jun 27 ’25, another insider, Cooper Nicholas James, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,800 shares for $1.29 each. As a result, the insider received 2,322 and left with 3,348,632 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOAR now has a Market Capitalization of 5349911 and an Enterprise Value of 979581. As of this moment, Volato’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.017 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.402.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SOAR is 0.95, which has changed by -0.89386225 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SOAR has reached a high of $6.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -49.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -67.01%.

Shares Statistics:

SOAR traded an average of 1.26M shares per day over the past three months and 906400 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 7.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.87M. Insiders hold about 7.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.22% stake in the company. Shares short for SOAR as of 1767139200 were 874559 with a Short Ratio of 0.69, compared to 1764288000 on 295602. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 874559 and a Short% of Float of 12.6.

