Ratio Review: Analyzing WeRide Inc. ADR (WRD)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $8.73 in the prior trading day, WeRide Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: WRD) closed at $8.85, up 1.37%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.15 million shares were traded. WRD stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.9964 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.68.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WRD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.99 and its Current Ratio is at 8.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, CLSA on January 05, 2026, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On December 01, 2025, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

On September 29, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WRD now has a Market Capitalization of 3096295680 and an Enterprise Value of 3960506624. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 40.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.744 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.242.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WRD is 4.32, which has changed by -0.30967242 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WRD has reached a high of $44.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.05%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3752780 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 324.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 308.86M. Insiders hold about 4.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.63% stake in the company. Shares short for WRD as of 1767139200 were 8123757 with a Short Ratio of 1.51, compared to 1764288000 on 8269805. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8123757 and a Short% of Float of 3.0700000000000003.