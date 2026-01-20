Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 21.13, Down -0.84

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc’s stock clocked out at $21.13, down -0.84% from its previous closing price of $21.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.26 million shares were traded. SRPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SRPT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.78 and its Current Ratio is at 2.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on December 09, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On November 05, 2025, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $26.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on September 22, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 ’25 when Estepan Ian Michael sold 13,187 shares for $22.31 per share. The transaction valued at 294,202 led to the insider holds 193,300 shares of the business.

IAN M ESTEPAN bought 13,187 shares of SRPT for $294,145 on Dec 16 ’25. On Aug 13 ’25, another insider, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., who serves as the Shareholder of the company, bought 9,265,312 shares for $19.99 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SRPT now has a Market Capitalization of 2214153216 and an Enterprise Value of 2623516160. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.087 whereas that against EBITDA is -72.305.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SRPT is 0.39, which has changed by -0.81907696 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SRPT has reached a high of $120.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.50%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SRPT traded 4.20M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3346440 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 104.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.63M. Insiders hold about 5.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.72% stake in the company. Shares short for SRPT as of 1767139200 were 20456453 with a Short Ratio of 4.87, compared to 1764288000 on 19565034. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20456453 and a Short% of Float of 22.629999.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) reflects the combined expertise of 12.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $1.43 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.3 and -$4.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.05. EPS for the following year is $2.76, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $5.91 and -$2.73.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 20 analysts expect revenue to total $385.64M. It ranges from a high estimate of $531.6M to a low estimate of $354M. The current estimate, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $658.41MFor the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $375.72M. There is a high estimate of $433.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $344.04M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.9BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.24B and the low estimate is $1.33B.