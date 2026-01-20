Trading Day Triumph: MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc (MSAI) Ends at $0.29, a -2.36 Surge/Plunge

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MSAI) closed the day trading at $0.29 down -2.36% from the previous closing price of $0.3. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.84 million shares were traded. MSAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3107 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.293.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MSAI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.72 and its Current Ratio is at 1.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, D. Boral Capital on February 18, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

On April 15, 2024, ROTH MKM started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 ’25 when Strahan Gary Eugene bought 152,125 shares for $0.71 per share.

Strahan Gary Eugene bought 40,438 shares of MSAI for $26,928 on Sep 04 ’25. On Jul 28 ’25, another insider, Strahan Gary Eugene, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 42,775 shares for $0.78 each. As a result, the insider received 33,270 and left with 3,272,318 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MSAI now has a Market Capitalization of 23559214 and an Enterprise Value of 14410138. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.59 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.28.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MSAI is -0.11, which has changed by -0.8300578 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MSAI has reached a high of $2.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -50.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -59.45%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MSAI traded about 12.94M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MSAI traded about 2393060 shares per day. A total of 52.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.22M. Insiders hold about 22.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.89% stake in the company. Shares short for MSAI as of 1767139200 were 3314892 with a Short Ratio of 0.26, compared to 1764288000 on 2932053. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3314892 and a Short% of Float of 5.1.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc (MSAI) is currently being evaluated by a team of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.9M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.9M to a low estimate of $1.9M. The current estimate, MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.4M

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.4MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.6M and the low estimate is $12.6M.