Market Recap Check: AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR)’s Negative Finish at 48.0, Up/Down -2.44

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of AMKOR Technology Inc (NASDAQ: AMKR) closed at $48.0 in the last session, down -2.44% from day before closing price of $49.2. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.86 million shares were traded. AMKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.155 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.77.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMKR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

On July 10, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 16 ’26 when MARK N ROGERS bought 5,000 shares for $49.28 per share.

GUILLAUME RUTTEN bought 10,000 shares of AMKR for $531,394 on Jan 15 ’26. On Dec 15 ’25, another insider, CHURCHILL WINSTON J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $44.29 each. As a result, the insider received 221,450 and left with 25,888 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMKR now has a Market Capitalization of 11865284608 and an Enterprise Value of 11844591616. As of this moment, AMKOR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.837 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.359.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMKR is 2.01, which has changed by 0.7964072 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMKR has reached a high of $54.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.81%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMKR traded on average about 3.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5309390 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 247.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.25M. Insiders hold about 83.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.66% stake in the company. Shares short for AMKR as of 1767139200 were 7465030 with a Short Ratio of 2.01, compared to 1764288000 on 8837895. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7465030 and a Short% of Float of 5.2699998.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AMKR is 0.33, which was 0.331 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0067276424. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.97.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR) is currently in progress, with 9.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.28 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.26. EPS for the following year is $1.69, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $2.42 and $1.41.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.84B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.87B to a low estimate of $1.82B. The current estimate, AMKOR Technology Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.63BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.54B. There is a high estimate of $1.72B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.44B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.32BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.63B and the low estimate is $7B.