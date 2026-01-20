Market Insight: Aptiv PLC (APTV)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $78.61

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) closed at $78.61 down -4.84% from its previous closing price of $82.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.55 million shares were traded. APTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.45.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aptiv PLC’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.26 and its Current Ratio is at 1.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

On October 10, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $109.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on September 12, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $105.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 08 ’26 when Ramundo Katherine H sold 5,000 shares for $85.00 per share. The transaction valued at 425,000 led to the insider holds 116,959 shares of the business.

Ramundo Katherine H bought 5,000 shares of APTV for $425,000 on Jan 08 ’26. On Dec 12 ’25, another insider, Laroyia Varun, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $80.05 each. As a result, the insider received 400,250 and left with 150,769 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APTV now has a Market Capitalization of 17118098432 and an Enterprise Value of 23798001664. As of this moment, Aptiv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 62.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.181 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.421.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for APTV is 1.52, which has changed by 0.2722124 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, APTV has reached a high of $88.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.22%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, APTV has traded an average of 2.19M shares per day and 2749080 over the past ten days. A total of 216.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.49M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.59% stake in the company. Shares short for APTV as of 1767139200 were 7308792 with a Short Ratio of 3.34, compared to 1764288000 on 5109599. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7308792 and a Short% of Float of 3.9899999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.16. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for APTV, which recently paid a dividend on 2020-02-04 with an ex-dividend date of 2020-02-04. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2017-12-05 when the company split stock in a 1193:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Aptiv PLC (APTV) is currently drawing attention from 18.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.9, with high estimates of $2.08 and low estimates of $1.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.01 and $7.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.79. EPS for the following year is $8.47, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $8.97 and $7.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.09B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.21B to a low estimate of $4.95B. The current estimate, Aptiv PLC’s year-ago sales were $4.91BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.05B. There is a high estimate of $5.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.93B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.71BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.62B and the low estimate is $20.77B.