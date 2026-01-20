Investor’s Delight: DocuSign Inc (DOCU) Closes Weak at 56.71, Down -4.99

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) was $56.71 for the day, down -4.99% from the previous closing price of $59.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.39 million shares were traded. DOCU stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.63.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DOCU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.73 and its Current Ratio is at 0.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on December 17, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $88.

On June 13, 2025, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $80.

HSBC Securities Upgraded its Reduce to Hold on April 11, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $70.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 ’26 when GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY sold 6,500 shares for $70.00 per share. The transaction valued at 455,000 led to the insider holds 111,713 shares of the business.

Thygesen Allan C. sold 26,250 shares of DOCU for $1,827,055 on Jan 09 ’26. The President and CEO now owns 142,261 shares after completing the transaction at $69.60 per share. On Jan 09 ’26, another insider, ALLAN THYGESEN, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 26,250 shares for $69.80 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOCU now has a Market Capitalization of 11357466624 and an Enterprise Value of 10667969536. As of this moment, DocuSign’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.377 whereas that against EBITDA is 33.509.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DOCU is 1.01, which has changed by -0.37926883 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DOCU has reached a high of $99.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.41%.

Shares Statistics:

DOCU traded an average of 2.74M shares per day over the past three months and 3608240 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 200.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.25M. Insiders hold about 1.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.81% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCU as of 1767139200 were 5441059 with a Short Ratio of 1.99, compared to 1764288000 on 4615194. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5441059 and a Short% of Float of 3.56.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of DocuSign Inc (DOCU) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 20.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.85 and $3.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.78. EPS for the following year is $4.11, with 23.0 analysts recommending between $4.44 and $3.73.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 19 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $837.25M to a low estimate of $826.33M. The current estimate, DocuSign Inc’s year-ago sales were $776.25MFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $814.49M. There is a high estimate of $830.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $801.62M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.98BBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.47B and the low estimate is $3.39B.