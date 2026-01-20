Neuronetics Inc (STIM)’s Day in Review: Closing at 1.9, Up by 4.97

Ulysses Smith

Business

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $1.81 in the prior trading day, Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM) closed at $1.9, up 4.97%. In other words, the price has increased by $4.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.85 million shares were traded. STIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of STIM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.09 and its Current Ratio is at 2.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 ’25 when Madryn Asset Management, LP sold 3,500,000 shares for $3.72 per share. The transaction valued at 13,020,000 led to the insider holds 1,142,351 shares of the business.

MADRYN HEALTH PRTS II (CAY MAS bought 2,925,554 shares of STIM for $10,883,061 on Aug 08 ’25. On Aug 08 ’25, another insider, MADRYN HEALTH PARTNERS II, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 192,806 shares for $3.72 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STIM now has a Market Capitalization of 130123248 and an Enterprise Value of 196905248. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.516 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.756.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STIM is 0.79, which has changed by -0.15178573 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STIM has reached a high of $5.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.89%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1705490 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 68.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.23M. Insiders hold about 47.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.19% stake in the company. Shares short for STIM as of 1767139200 were 7547810 with a Short Ratio of 4.53, compared to 1764288000 on 6000423. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7547810 and a Short% of Float of 19.009999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

Neuronetics Inc (STIM) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 2.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$0.49.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $40.66M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $40.99M to a low estimate of $40.3M. The current estimate, Neuronetics Inc’s year-ago sales were $22.1MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.22M. There is a high estimate of $38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $36.45M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $148.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $147.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $148.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $74.5MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $164.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $164.65M and the low estimate is $163.8M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.