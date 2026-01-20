Neuronetics Inc (STIM)’s Day in Review: Closing at 1.9, Up by 4.97

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $1.81 in the prior trading day, Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM) closed at $1.9, up 4.97%. In other words, the price has increased by $4.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.85 million shares were traded. STIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of STIM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.09 and its Current Ratio is at 2.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 ’25 when Madryn Asset Management, LP sold 3,500,000 shares for $3.72 per share. The transaction valued at 13,020,000 led to the insider holds 1,142,351 shares of the business.

MADRYN HEALTH PRTS II (CAY MAS bought 2,925,554 shares of STIM for $10,883,061 on Aug 08 ’25. On Aug 08 ’25, another insider, MADRYN HEALTH PARTNERS II, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 192,806 shares for $3.72 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STIM now has a Market Capitalization of 130123248 and an Enterprise Value of 196905248. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.516 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.756.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STIM is 0.79, which has changed by -0.15178573 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STIM has reached a high of $5.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.89%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1705490 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 68.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.23M. Insiders hold about 47.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.19% stake in the company. Shares short for STIM as of 1767139200 were 7547810 with a Short Ratio of 4.53, compared to 1764288000 on 6000423. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7547810 and a Short% of Float of 19.009999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

Neuronetics Inc (STIM) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 2.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$0.49.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $40.66M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $40.99M to a low estimate of $40.3M. The current estimate, Neuronetics Inc’s year-ago sales were $22.1MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.22M. There is a high estimate of $38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $36.45M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $148.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $147.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $148.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $74.5MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $164.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $164.65M and the low estimate is $163.8M.