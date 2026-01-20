Market Watch Highlights: OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 19.72

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s stock clocked out at $19.72, down -2.28% from its previous closing price of $20.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.76 million shares were traded. OSW stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.43.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OSW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 65.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.09 and its Current Ratio is at 1.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northcoast on October 07, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On June 21, 2023, Loop Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 11 ’25 when McLallen Walter Field sold 5,000 shares for $20.21 per share. The transaction valued at 101,059 led to the insider holds 154,882 shares of the business.

Walter McLallen bought 5,000 shares of OSW for $97,350 on Dec 10 ’25. On Dec 03 ’25, another insider, LAZARUS STEPHEN, who serves as the President, CFO and CEO of the company, sold 8,569 shares for $21.12 each. As a result, the insider received 180,977 and left with 351,250 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OSW now has a Market Capitalization of 2025189376 and an Enterprise Value of 2078665984. As of this moment, OneSpaWorld’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.221 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.748.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OSW is 1.03, which has changed by -0.024245441 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OSW has reached a high of $23.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.64%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OSW traded 562.75K shares on average per day over the past three months and 565520 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.95M. Insiders hold about 3.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.89% stake in the company. Shares short for OSW as of 1767139200 were 2522562 with a Short Ratio of 4.48, compared to 1764288000 on 1774494. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2522562 and a Short% of Float of 2.8900001.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 5.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.03 and $1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.01. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $1.24 and $1.1.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $243.07M. It ranges from a high estimate of $244.9M to a low estimate of $241.88M. The current estimate, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $217.21MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $235.26M. There is a high estimate of $238.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $231.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $962.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $960.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $961.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $895.02MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.06B and the low estimate is $1.02B.