Closing Figures Unveiled: Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) Drop -6.05, Closes at $2.33

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: CATX) closed the day trading at $2.33 down -6.05% from the previous closing price of $2.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.41 million shares were traded. CATX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4702 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.32.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CATX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.66 and its Current Ratio is at 8.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On October 10, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

On March 13, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on March 13, 2025, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when Hunt Jonathan Robert bought 11,000 shares for $2.03 per share. The transaction valued at 22,295 led to the insider holds 59,800 shares of the business.

Williamson Robert F III bought 9,498 shares of CATX for $19,946 on Nov 12 ’25. The Director now owns 9,864 shares after completing the transaction at $2.10 per share. On Mar 28 ’25, another insider, Spoor Johan M., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 22,026 shares for $2.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,384 and bolstered with 59,383 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CATX now has a Market Capitalization of 173207520 and an Enterprise Value of 2383516. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 161.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.217 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.026.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CATX is 1.75, which has changed by -0.3380682 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CATX has reached a high of $5.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.21%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CATX traded about 1.68M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CATX traded about 1557460 shares per day. A total of 74.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.65M. Insiders hold about 17.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.23% stake in the company. Shares short for CATX as of 1767139200 were 8542582 with a Short Ratio of 5.10, compared to 1764288000 on 7152424. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8542582 and a Short% of Float of 16.259999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 9.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.11 and -$1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.21. EPS for the following year is -$1.36, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$1.0 and -$1.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CATX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $841k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.45M