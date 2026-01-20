Market Momentum Report: Ferrari N.V (RACE)’s Negative Close at 345.23

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of Ferrari N.V (NYSE: RACE) closed at $345.23 in the last session, down -2.63% from day before closing price of $354.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.06 million shares were traded. RACE stock price reached its highest trading level at $351.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $344.91.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RACE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.78 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

On December 08, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $425.

HSBC Securities Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 02, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $470.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RACE now has a Market Capitalization of 61768892416 and an Enterprise Value of 62920278016. As of this moment, Ferrari’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.887 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.696.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RACE is 0.99, which has changed by -0.21579629 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RACE has reached a high of $519.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $350.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.14%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RACE traded on average about 697.58K shares per day over the past 3-months and 776580 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 177.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.52M. Insiders hold about 29.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.62% stake in the company. Shares short for RACE as of 1767139200 were 3966658 with a Short Ratio of 5.69, compared to 1764288000 on 3757353. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3966658 and a Short% of Float of 3.4799999999999995.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RACE is 3.41, which was 2.986 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.008421469. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.61.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Ferrari N.V (RACE) is the result of assessments by 2.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.42, with high estimates of $2.44 and low estimates of $2.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.27 and $8.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.95. EPS for the following year is $9.56, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $10.0 and $9.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.78B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.84B to a low estimate of $1.73B. The current estimate, Ferrari N.V’s year-ago sales were $1.74BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.78B. There is a high estimate of $1.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.68B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RACE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.68BBased on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.9B and the low estimate is $7.35B.