Stock Surge: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Closes at $276.01, Marking a -0.76 Increase/Decrease

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) closed at $276.01 down -0.76% from its previous closing price of $278.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.07 million shares were traded. RCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $277.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $273.12.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Royal Caribbean Group’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 174.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.14 and its Current Ratio is at 0.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on July 22, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $405.

On July 21, 2025, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $337.

On April 25, 2025, Northcoast started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $279.Northcoast initiated its Buy rating on April 25, 2025, with a $279 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when Montiel Maritza Gomez sold 1,100 shares for $281.76 per share. The transaction valued at 309,936 led to the insider holds 14,234 shares of the business.

Maritza Montiel bought 1,100 shares of RCL for $309,933 on Nov 03 ’25. On Aug 19 ’25, another insider, Sorensen Vagn O, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,300 shares for $330.04 each. As a result, the insider received 3,399,412 and left with 16,407 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RCL now has a Market Capitalization of 75271503872 and an Enterprise Value of 96010510336. As of this moment, Royal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.506 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.281.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RCL is 1.91, which has changed by 0.13453639 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RCL has reached a high of $366.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $164.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.53%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RCL has traded an average of 2.33M shares per day and 2209890 over the past ten days. A total of 272.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 253.53M. Insiders hold about 7.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.52% stake in the company. Shares short for RCL as of 1767139200 were 11239597 with a Short Ratio of 4.82, compared to 1764288000 on 10328367. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11239597 and a Short% of Float of 4.9799999999999995.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RCL is 3.50, from 3.05 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.010966884. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.52. The current Payout Ratio is 8.68% for RCL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-26 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-26. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1998-08-03 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) is currently being evaluated by 21.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.0, with high estimates of $3.21 and low estimates of $2.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.76 and $15.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.65. EPS for the following year is $17.71, with 25.0 analysts recommending between $18.3 and $17.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.28B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.38B to a low estimate of $4.22B. The current estimate, Royal Caribbean Group’s year-ago sales were $3.76BFor the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.39B. There is a high estimate of $4.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.29B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.48BBased on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.26B and the low estimate is $19.11B.