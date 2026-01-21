Analyzing Ratios: Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc (IVP)’s Financial Story Unveiled

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc (NASDAQ: IVP) closed at $0.03 in the last session, down -16.05% from day before closing price of $0.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$16.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 55.33 million shares were traded. IVP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.042 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0336.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IVP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.34 and its Current Ratio is at 0.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.41.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IVP now has a Market Capitalization of 4045438 and an Enterprise Value of 14434292. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.928 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.869.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IVP is -0.45, which has changed by -0.98928106 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IVP has reached a high of $4.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -80.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -96.35%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IVP traded on average about 93.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 320039260 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 41.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.57M. Insiders hold about 7.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.28% stake in the company. Shares short for IVP as of 1767139200 were 1500598 with a Short Ratio of 0.02, compared to 1764288000 on 790305. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1500598 and a Short% of Float of 3.35.