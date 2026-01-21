Analyzing Ratios: Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc (IVP)’s Financial Story Unveiled

Ulysses Smith

Technology

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc (NASDAQ: IVP) closed at $0.03 in the last session, down -16.05% from day before closing price of $0.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$16.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 55.33 million shares were traded. IVP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.042 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0336.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IVP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.34 and its Current Ratio is at 0.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.41.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IVP now has a Market Capitalization of 4045438 and an Enterprise Value of 14434292. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.928 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.869.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IVP is -0.45, which has changed by -0.98928106 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IVP has reached a high of $4.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -80.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -96.35%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IVP traded on average about 93.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 320039260 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 41.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.57M. Insiders hold about 7.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.28% stake in the company. Shares short for IVP as of 1767139200 were 1500598 with a Short Ratio of 0.02, compared to 1764288000 on 790305. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1500598 and a Short% of Float of 3.35.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.