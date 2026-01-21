Closing Bell Recap: Salesforce Inc (CRM) Ends at $220.07, Reflecting a -3.10% Downturn

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) closed the day trading at $220.07 down -3.10% from the previous closing price of $227.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12.99 million shares were traded. CRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $227.9399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $219.355.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

On December 04, 2025, BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $280 to $275. Northland Capital Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on October 14, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $264.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 14 ’26 when KROES NEELIE sold 3,893 shares for $238.70 per share. The transaction valued at 929,276 led to the insider holds 7,299 shares of the business.

NEELIE KROES bought 3,893 shares of CRM for $929,276 on Jan 14 ’26. On Dec 17 ’25, another insider, Kirk David Blair, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,936 shares for $258.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 500,722 and bolstered with 10,677 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRM now has a Market Capitalization of 209506648064 and an Enterprise Value of 206517583872. As of this moment, Salesforce’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.122 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.5.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRM is 1.27, which has changed by -0.31720883 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRM has reached a high of $367.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $221.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.80%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRM traded about 7.85M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRM traded about 8298950 shares per day. A total of 942.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 912.14M. Insiders hold about 2.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.66% stake in the company. Shares short for CRM as of 1767139200 were 16762831 with a Short Ratio of 2.14, compared to 1764288000 on 16514004. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16762831 and a Short% of Float of 1.8399999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

CRM’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.66, up from 1.648 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0072563956. The current Payout Ratio is 25.15% for CRM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-18 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-18. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2013-04-18 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 46.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.01, with high estimates of $3.27 and low estimates of $2.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.92 and $11.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.77. EPS for the following year is $13.11, with 56.0 analysts recommending between $15.04 and $11.92.

Revenue Estimates

42 analysts predict $11.18B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.3B to a low estimate of $10.99B. The current estimate, Salesforce Inc’s year-ago sales were $9.99BFor the next quarter, 42 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.99B. There is a high estimate of $11.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.66B.

A total of 55 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.9BBased on 55 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $45.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47.89B and the low estimate is $44.73B.

