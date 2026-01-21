Closing Figures: BTQ Technologies Corp (BTQ)’s Negative Finish at 5.27, Down -6.89

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $5.66 in the prior trading day, BTQ Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: BTQ) closed at $5.27, down -6.89%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.04 million shares were traded. BTQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.495 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.24.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BTQ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.45 and its Current Ratio is at 20.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTQ now has a Market Capitalization of 737936704 and an Enterprise Value of 698546816. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1844.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1235.279 whereas that against EBITDA is -53.078.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BTQ is -9.86, which has changed by 0.07604563 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BTQ has reached a high of $16.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.47%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1891070 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 139.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.67M. Insiders hold about 38.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.21% stake in the company. Shares short for BTQ as of 1767139200 were 7709218 with a Short Ratio of 2.02, compared to 1764288000 on 6042539.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of BTQ Technologies Corp (BTQ) is currently being evaluated by a team of 1 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $500k. There is a high estimate of $500k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $500k.

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.2M and the low estimate is $10.2M.