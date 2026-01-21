Stock Performance Spotlight: Ncino Inc (NCNO) Ends the Day at $23.01, Down by -5.11

Kiel Thompson

Technology

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Ncino Inc’s stock clocked out at $23.01, down -5.11% from its previous closing price of $24.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.02 million shares were traded. NCNO stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.3999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.83.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NCNO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.93 and its Current Ratio is at 0.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 ’26 when Desmond Sean sold 7,331 shares for $24.51 per share. The transaction valued at 179,683 led to the insider holds 618,597 shares of the business.

Desmond Sean bought 7,331 shares of NCNO for $179,683 on Jan 05 ’26. On Dec 17 ’25, another insider, Sellers Jeanette, who serves as the SVP of Accounting of the company, sold 1,507 shares for $24.49 each. As a result, the insider received 36,906 and left with 46,731 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NCNO now has a Market Capitalization of 2664896768 and an Enterprise Value of 2833117184. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.831 whereas that against EBITDA is 52.713.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NCNO is 0.55, which has changed by -0.25407565 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NCNO has reached a high of $35.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.00%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NCNO traded 1.86M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1638180 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.64M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 112.94% stake in the company. Shares short for NCNO as of 1767139200 were 11280436 with a Short Ratio of 6.07, compared to 1764288000 on 11946486. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11280436 and a Short% of Float of 11.64.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Ncino Inc (NCNO) is currently in progress, with 16.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.93 and $0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.9. EPS for the following year is $1.03, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $1.14 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $147.88M. It ranges from a high estimate of $148.51M to a low estimate of $147.44M. The current estimate, Ncino Inc’s year-ago sales were $141.37MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $152.74M. There is a high estimate of $155.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $150.51M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NCNO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $593.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $592.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $592.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $540.66MBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $639.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $649.5M and the low estimate is $620.37M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.