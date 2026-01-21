Stock Performance Spotlight: Ncino Inc (NCNO) Ends the Day at $23.01, Down by -5.11

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Ncino Inc’s stock clocked out at $23.01, down -5.11% from its previous closing price of $24.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.02 million shares were traded. NCNO stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.3999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.83.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NCNO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.93 and its Current Ratio is at 0.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 ’26 when Desmond Sean sold 7,331 shares for $24.51 per share. The transaction valued at 179,683 led to the insider holds 618,597 shares of the business.

Desmond Sean bought 7,331 shares of NCNO for $179,683 on Jan 05 ’26. On Dec 17 ’25, another insider, Sellers Jeanette, who serves as the SVP of Accounting of the company, sold 1,507 shares for $24.49 each. As a result, the insider received 36,906 and left with 46,731 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NCNO now has a Market Capitalization of 2664896768 and an Enterprise Value of 2833117184. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.831 whereas that against EBITDA is 52.713.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NCNO is 0.55, which has changed by -0.25407565 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NCNO has reached a high of $35.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.00%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NCNO traded 1.86M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1638180 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.64M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 112.94% stake in the company. Shares short for NCNO as of 1767139200 were 11280436 with a Short Ratio of 6.07, compared to 1764288000 on 11946486. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11280436 and a Short% of Float of 11.64.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Ncino Inc (NCNO) is currently in progress, with 16.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.93 and $0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.9. EPS for the following year is $1.03, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $1.14 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $147.88M. It ranges from a high estimate of $148.51M to a low estimate of $147.44M. The current estimate, Ncino Inc’s year-ago sales were $141.37MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $152.74M. There is a high estimate of $155.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $150.51M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NCNO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $593.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $592.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $592.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $540.66MBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $639.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $649.5M and the low estimate is $620.37M.