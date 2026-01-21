Market Momentum: Hyperscale Data Inc (GPUS) Registers a -8.75% Decrease, Closing at $0.27

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

Hyperscale Data Inc (AMEX: GPUS) closed the day trading at $0.27 down -8.75% from the previous closing price of $0.3. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 25.33 million shares were traded. GPUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2875 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2631.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GPUS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.49 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 31 ’25 when AULT MILTON C III bought 1,000,000 shares for $0.18 per share. The transaction valued at 182,900 led to the insider holds 2,500,005 shares of the business.

AULT MILTON C III bought 500,000 shares of GPUS for $94,700 on Dec 30 ’25. The Executive Chairman now owns 1,500,005 shares after completing the transaction at $0.19 per share. On Dec 30 ’25, another insider, AULT MILTON C III, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 60,000 shares for $0.19 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,544 and bolstered with 220,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPUS now has a Market Capitalization of 99671808 and an Enterprise Value of 142232800. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.503 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.944.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GPUS is 2.73, which has changed by -0.94274807 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GPUS has reached a high of $9.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -81.47%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GPUS traded about 73.83M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GPUS traded about 119172260 shares per day. A total of 323.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 320.62M. Insiders hold about 0.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.21% stake in the company. Shares short for GPUS as of 1767139200 were 24373498 with a Short Ratio of 0.33, compared to 1764288000 on 17295379. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24373498 and a Short% of Float of 7.539999999999999.