Trading Day Review: Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $50.5

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (NYSE: BAM) closed at $50.5 in the last session, down -4.32% from day before closing price of $52.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.42 million shares were traded. BAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.43.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BAM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 77.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.26 and its Current Ratio is at 1.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

On August 07, 2025, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $58. On July 29, 2025, National Bank Financial started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $71.National Bank Financial initiated its Outperform rating on July 29, 2025, with a $71 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BAM now has a Market Capitalization of 81506246656 and an Enterprise Value of 84432363520. As of this moment, Brookfield’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.821 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.415.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BAM is 1.38, which has changed by -0.07614213 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BAM has reached a high of $64.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.11%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BAM traded on average about 2.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2213840 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.61B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 425.35M. Insiders hold about 74.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.67% stake in the company. Shares short for BAM as of 1767139200 were 13813075 with a Short Ratio of 5.91, compared to 1764288000 on 18647174. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13813075 and a Short% of Float of 3.55.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 12.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.64 and $1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.6. EPS for the following year is $1.83, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $1.93 and $1.72.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.43B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.48B to a low estimate of $1.37B. The current estimate, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd’s year-ago sales were $1.06BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.42B. There is a high estimate of $1.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.4B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.98BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.19B and the low estimate is $5.83B.