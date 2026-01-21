In the Green: Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT) Closes at $36.21, Up/Down -1.84% from Previous Day

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ATAT) closed at $36.21 down -1.84% from its previous closing price of $36.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.73 million shares were traded. ATAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.9999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.03.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.11 and its Current Ratio is at 2.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, CLSA on January 02, 2026, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $49. On November 12, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $57. On September 29, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $48.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on September 29, 2025, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 ’25 when Haijun Wang bought 645,221 shares for $29.62 per share.

Lijun Gao bought 40,000 shares of ATAT for $1,250,000 on Mar 26 ’25. On Mar 26 ’25, another insider, Shoudong Wang, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 36,666 shares for $31.25 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATAT now has a Market Capitalization of 5003713024 and an Enterprise Value of 10969421824. As of this moment, Atour’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.207 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.296.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ATAT is 0.81, which has changed by 0.4069413 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ATAT has reached a high of $43.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.14%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ATAT has traded an average of 1.25M shares per day and 1054730 over the past ten days. A total of 113.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.15M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ATAT as of 1767139200 were 4072847 with a Short Ratio of 3.26, compared to 1764288000 on 3588704. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4072847 and a Short% of Float of 4.4099998000000005.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ATAT is 0.78, from 0.128 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0034697752

Earnings Estimates

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 4.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.1, with high estimates of $3.1 and low estimates of $3.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.5 and $11.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.94. EPS for the following year is $14.95, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $15.78 and $12.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.8B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.85B to a low estimate of $2.75B. The current estimate, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR’s year-ago sales were $2.08BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.24B. There is a high estimate of $2.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.24B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.25BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.67B and the low estimate is $11.45B.