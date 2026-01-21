Daily Market Movement: Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Sees a -0.41% Decrease, Closing at $118.06

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) was $118.06 for the day, down -0.41% from the previous closing price of $118.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.6 million shares were traded. TEAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $121.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $115.55.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TEAM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.24 and its Current Ratio is at 1.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

On October 31, 2025, BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $190 to $195. BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on October 24, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $200 to $190.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 16 ’26 when Farquhar Scott sold 7,665 shares for $120.82 per share. The transaction valued at 926,057 led to the insider holds 383,250 shares of the business.

Cannon-Brookes Michael sold 7,665 shares of TEAM for $926,055 on Jan 16 ’26. The CEO, Co-Founder now owns 383,250 shares after completing the transaction at $120.82 per share. On Jan 15 ’26, another insider, Farquhar Scott, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,665 shares for $130.81 each. As a result, the insider received 1,002,653 and left with 390,915 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TEAM now has a Market Capitalization of 31077091328 and an Enterprise Value of 29510262784. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.405 whereas that against EBITDA is -652.997.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TEAM is 0.88, which has changed by -0.54552424 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TEAM has reached a high of $326.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $118.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -34.04%.

Shares Statistics:

TEAM traded an average of 2.86M shares per day over the past three months and 4221000 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 167.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.73M. Insiders hold about 37.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.42% stake in the company. Shares short for TEAM as of 1767139200 were 5952013 with a Short Ratio of 2.08, compared to 1764288000 on 4732631. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5952013 and a Short% of Float of 3.55.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 29.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.34, with high estimates of $1.67 and low estimates of $1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.64 and $4.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.87. EPS for the following year is $5.63, with 29.0 analysts recommending between $6.74 and $5.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 27 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.58B to a low estimate of $1.54B. The current estimate, Atlassian Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.29BFor the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.65B. There is a high estimate of $1.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.63B.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.22BBased on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.69B and the low estimate is $7.2B.