Post-Trade Analysis: FG Nexus Inc (FGNX) Slides -4.35%, Closing at $3.08

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $3.22 in the prior trading day, FG Nexus Inc (NASDAQ: FGNX) closed at $3.08, down -4.35%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.6 million shares were traded. FGNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2354 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.06.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FGNX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on October 16, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 21 ’25 when Mitchell Michael C bought 10,000 shares for $16.45 per share. The transaction valued at 164,450 led to the insider holds 13,064 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FGNX now has a Market Capitalization of 130022888 and an Enterprise Value of 138676992. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.947 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.7.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FGNX is 0.75, which has changed by -0.851476 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FGNX has reached a high of $41.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -73.50%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 491620 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 39.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.32M. Insiders hold about 13.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.58% stake in the company. Shares short for FGNX as of 1767139200 were 1355185 with a Short Ratio of 1.35, compared to 1764288000 on 167642. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1355185 and a Short% of Float of 3.5099998.