Market Insights: DocGo Inc (DCGO)’s Notable Drop of -2.39%, Closing at $0.81

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, DocGo Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.81, down -2.39% from its previous closing price of $0.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. DCGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.841 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8095.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DCGO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.59 and its Current Ratio is at 2.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

On February 28, 2025, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5 to $2.85. On August 18, 2023, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on August 18, 2023, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 ’25 when Tendler Ely D sold 16,850 shares for $0.91 per share. The transaction valued at 15,334 led to the insider holds 258,795 shares of the business.

Ely D Tendler bought 16,850 shares of DCGO for $15,382 on Dec 15 ’25. On May 23 ’25, another insider, Burdiek Michael J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $1.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,300 and bolstered with 641,560 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DCGO now has a Market Capitalization of 79444024 and an Enterprise Value of 25681776. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.07 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.522.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DCGO is 0.95, which has changed by -0.8104783 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DCGO has reached a high of $5.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -43.21%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DCGO traded 1.86M shares on average per day over the past three months and 636030 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 97.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.80M. Insiders hold about 17.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.74% stake in the company. Shares short for DCGO as of 1767139200 were 5235836 with a Short Ratio of 2.82, compared to 1764288000 on 4569896. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5235836 and a Short% of Float of 5.46.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of DocGo Inc (DCGO) is the result of assessments by 2.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.56 and -$0.74.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $70.36M. It ranges from a high estimate of $71.3M to a low estimate of $69.2M. The current estimate, DocGo Inc’s year-ago sales were $120.83MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.5M. There is a high estimate of $74.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67.78M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DCGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $318.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $316.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $317.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $616.56MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $291.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $296.78M and the low estimate is $288.8M.