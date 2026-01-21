Closing Bell Recap: Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS) Ends at $1.66, Reflecting a -5.68% Downturn

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: PYXS) closed the day trading at $1.66 down -5.68% from the previous closing price of $1.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. PYXS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.62.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PYXS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.29 and its Current Ratio is at 4.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 ’25 when HUMPHREY RACHEL bought 13,896 shares for $1.03 per share.

HUMPHREY RACHEL bought 200 shares of PYXS for $194 on Apr 17 ’25. On Apr 14 ’25, another insider, HUMPHREY RACHEL, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,400 shares for $0.97 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PYXS now has a Market Capitalization of 103358600 and an Enterprise Value of 46175596. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 36.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.374 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.574.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PYXS is 1.48, which has changed by 0.12820518 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PYXS has reached a high of $5.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -47.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.09%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PYXS traded about 1.30M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PYXS traded about 2037620 shares per day. A total of 62.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.09M. Insiders hold about 22.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.07% stake in the company. Shares short for PYXS as of 1767139200 were 1733403 with a Short Ratio of 1.33, compared to 1764288000 on 4523744. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1733403 and a Short% of Float of 3.37.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS) is currently being evaluated by 9.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.14 and -$1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.3. EPS for the following year is -$1.18, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$0.79 and -$1.54.