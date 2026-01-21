Analyzing Ratios: Teradata Corp (TDC)’s Financial Story Unveiled

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of Teradata Corp (NYSE: TDC) closed at $29.44 in the last session, down -1.11% from day before closing price of $29.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.0 million shares were traded. TDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.14.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TDC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.89 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.23.

On May 07, 2025, Northland Capital Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $21. Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on April 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $26.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 27 ’25 when Treese Margaret A bought 75,060 shares for $21.06 per share.

CHOU TIMOTHY C K sold 6,216 shares of TDC for $135,695 on May 22 ’25. The Director now owns 36,077 shares after completing the transaction at $21.83 per share. On May 22 ’25, another insider, CHOU TIMOTHY C K, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,216 shares for $21.83 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TDC now has a Market Capitalization of 2782080000 and an Enterprise Value of 2910808064. As of this moment, Teradata’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.763 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.359.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TDC is 0.61, which has changed by -0.07200748 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TDC has reached a high of $33.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.64%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TDC traded on average about 1.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1138960 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 93.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.12M. Insiders hold about 2.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.86% stake in the company. Shares short for TDC as of 1767139200 were 5363797 with a Short Ratio of 3.56, compared to 1764288000 on 6288536. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5363797 and a Short% of Float of 7.9.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Teradata Corp (TDC) reflects the collective analysis of 10.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.42 and $2.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.4. EPS for the following year is $2.49, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $2.64 and $2.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $399.49M. It ranges from a high estimate of $406M to a low estimate of $389M. The current estimate, Teradata Corp’s year-ago sales were $409MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $411.82M. There is a high estimate of $427.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $393.7M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.75BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.69B and the low estimate is $1.61B.