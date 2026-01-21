Analyzing Ratios: Teradata Corp (TDC)’s Financial Story Unveiled

Ulysses Smith

Technology

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of Teradata Corp (NYSE: TDC) closed at $29.44 in the last session, down -1.11% from day before closing price of $29.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.0 million shares were traded. TDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.14.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TDC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.89 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.23.

On May 07, 2025, Northland Capital Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $21. Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on April 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $26.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 27 ’25 when Treese Margaret A bought 75,060 shares for $21.06 per share.

CHOU TIMOTHY C K sold 6,216 shares of TDC for $135,695 on May 22 ’25. The Director now owns 36,077 shares after completing the transaction at $21.83 per share. On May 22 ’25, another insider, CHOU TIMOTHY C K, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,216 shares for $21.83 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TDC now has a Market Capitalization of 2782080000 and an Enterprise Value of 2910808064. As of this moment, Teradata’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.763 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.359.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TDC is 0.61, which has changed by -0.07200748 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TDC has reached a high of $33.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.64%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TDC traded on average about 1.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1138960 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 93.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.12M. Insiders hold about 2.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.86% stake in the company. Shares short for TDC as of 1767139200 were 5363797 with a Short Ratio of 3.56, compared to 1764288000 on 6288536. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5363797 and a Short% of Float of 7.9.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Teradata Corp (TDC) reflects the collective analysis of 10.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.42 and $2.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.4. EPS for the following year is $2.49, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $2.64 and $2.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $399.49M. It ranges from a high estimate of $406M to a low estimate of $389M. The current estimate, Teradata Corp’s year-ago sales were $409MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $411.82M. There is a high estimate of $427.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $393.7M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.75BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.69B and the low estimate is $1.61B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.