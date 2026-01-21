Metric Analysis: Toast Inc (TOST)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) closed at $32.76 down -2.27% from its previous closing price of $33.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13.23 million shares were traded. TOST stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.62.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Toast Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.53 and its Current Ratio is at 2.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 ’26 when Elworthy Brian R sold 3,303 shares for $34.38 per share. The transaction valued at 113,547 led to the insider holds 235,757 shares of the business.

Fredette Stephen sold 4,866 shares of TOST for $167,278 on Jan 05 ’26. The President now owns 910,606 shares after completing the transaction at $34.38 per share. On Jan 05 ’26, another insider, Gomez Elena, who serves as the President, CFO of the company, sold 6,672 shares for $34.38 each. As a result, the insider received 229,363 and left with 162,153 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TOST now has a Market Capitalization of 19262879744 and an Enterprise Value of 17423880192. As of this moment, Toast’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 75.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.974 whereas that against EBITDA is 56.025.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TOST is 1.94, which has changed by -0.13563693 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TOST has reached a high of $49.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.77%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TOST has traded an average of 7.93M shares per day and 8978020 over the past ten days. A total of 514.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 473.50M. Insiders hold about 19.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.61% stake in the company. Shares short for TOST as of 1767139200 were 26719911 with a Short Ratio of 3.37, compared to 1764288000 on 27167415. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26719911 and a Short% of Float of 5.25.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Toast Inc (TOST) is underway, with the input of 15.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.12 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.01. EPS for the following year is $1.25, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $1.62 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.62B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.65B to a low estimate of $1.58B. The current estimate, Toast Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.34BFor the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.63B. There is a high estimate of $1.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.59B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.96BBased on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.57B and the low estimate is $7.05B.