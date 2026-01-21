Ratios Revealed: Decoding Strive Inc (ASST)’s Financial Health

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Strive Inc (NASDAQ: ASST) was $0.89 for the day, down -6.62% from the previous closing price of $0.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 134.23 million shares were traded. ASST stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9274 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.87.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ASST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.97 and its Current Ratio is at 11.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 ’26 when Cole Matthew Ryan bought 500,000 shares for $0.92 per share. The transaction valued at 459,350 led to the insider holds 763,012 shares of the business.

Cole Matthew Ryan bought 248,999 shares of ASST for $199,389 on Dec 15 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 366,709 shares after completing the transaction at $0.80 per share. On Dec 15 ’25, another insider, Cole Matthew Ryan, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 207,457 shares for $0.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 169,119 and bolstered with 263,012 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASST now has a Market Capitalization of 1104355712 and an Enterprise Value of 616482624. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 378.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 111.842 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.198.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASST is 16.88, which has changed by -0.3029412 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASST has reached a high of $13.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -72.42%.

Shares Statistics:

ASST traded an average of 123.49M shares per day over the past three months and 137286250 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 897.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 695.86M. Insiders hold about 22.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.91% stake in the company. Shares short for ASST as of 1767139200 were 132511743 with a Short Ratio of 1.07, compared to 1764288000 on 88975355.