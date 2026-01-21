DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 50.03, Down -5.17

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $50.03, down -5.17% from its previous closing price of $52.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.37 million shares were traded. DOCN stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.65.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DOCN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.13 and its Current Ratio is at 1.13.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 03 ’25 when Saha Bratin sold 13,010 shares for $31.87 per share. The transaction valued at 414,629 led to the insider holds 269,465 shares of the business.

Saha Bratin bought 13,010 shares of DOCN for $414,629 on Sep 03 ’25. On Aug 28 ’25, another insider, Butte Amy, who serves as the Former Director of the company, bought 23,333 shares for $33.29 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOCN now has a Market Capitalization of 4577351680 and an Enterprise Value of 5955561984. As of this moment, DigitalOcean’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.893 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.131.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DOCN is 1.76, which has changed by 0.3786255 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DOCN has reached a high of $57.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.60%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DOCN traded 2.19M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2126020 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 91.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.11M. Insiders hold about 26.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.05% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCN as of 1767139200 were 8971606 with a Short Ratio of 4.09, compared to 1764288000 on 9938810. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8971606 and a Short% of Float of 16.1.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.09 and $2.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.05. EPS for the following year is $1.95, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $2.36 and $1.57.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $237.73M. It ranges from a high estimate of $238M to a low estimate of $237.5M. The current estimate, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $204.93MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $248.27M. There is a high estimate of $252.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $242.31M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $897.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $896.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $896.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $780.62MBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $1.06B.