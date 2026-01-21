Ratio Review: Analyzing Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $32.97 in the prior trading day, Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: VECO) closed at $31.32, down -5.00%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. VECO stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.28.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VECO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.53 and its Current Ratio is at 5.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

On January 06, 2025, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $33. Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 15, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 10 ’25 when Wilkerson Susan bought 33,000 shares for $31.88 per share.

Miller William John sold 25,000 shares of VECO for $800,000 on Dec 05 ’25. The CEO now owns 464,543 shares after completing the transaction at $32.00 per share. On Dec 05 ’25, another insider, Miller William John, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $31.98 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VECO now has a Market Capitalization of 1888504832 and an Enterprise Value of 1777393792. As of this moment, Veeco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.608 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.858.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VECO is 1.18, which has changed by 0.22246945 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VECO has reached a high of $35.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.35%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 698.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 660020 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 60.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.94M. Insiders hold about 2.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.94% stake in the company. Shares short for VECO as of 1767139200 were 4425275 with a Short Ratio of 6.34, compared to 1764288000 on 4778849. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4425275 and a Short% of Float of 10.319999600000001.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 6.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.38 and $1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.34. EPS for the following year is $1.58, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $1.78 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $166.23M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $168.03M to a low estimate of $165M. The current estimate, Veeco Instruments Inc’s year-ago sales were $182.13MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $166.03M. There is a high estimate of $172M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $156.39M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VECO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $667.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $660.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $664.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $717.3MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $727.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $740M and the low estimate is $706.88M.