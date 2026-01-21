Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Greenwich LifeSciences Inc (GLSI) Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of Greenwich LifeSciences Inc (NASDAQ: GLSI) was $21.29 for the day, down -14.43% from the previous closing price of $24.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$14.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.67 million shares were traded. GLSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.5097 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.91.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GLSI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.35 and its Current Ratio is at 2.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Noble Capital Markets on August 20, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45. On September 01, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $78.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 ’26 when Patel Snehal bought 1,800 shares for $29.83 per share. The transaction valued at 53,694 led to the insider holds 5,604,102 shares of the business.

Patel Snehal bought 2,900 shares of GLSI for $79,866 on Jan 12 ’26. The CEO and CFO now owns 5,602,302 shares after completing the transaction at $27.54 per share. On Dec 31 ’25, another insider, Patel Snehal, who serves as the CEO and CFO of the company, bought 4,300 shares for $21.36 each. As a result, the insider paid 91,848 and bolstered with 5,599,402 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLSI now has a Market Capitalization of 294963136 and an Enterprise Value of 291156160.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GLSI is 1.46, which has changed by 0.9575138 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GLSI has reached a high of $32.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.45%.

Shares Statistics:

GLSI traded an average of 365.38K shares per day over the past three months and 514970 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.57M. Insiders hold about 52.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GLSI as of 1767139200 were 1669533 with a Short Ratio of 4.57, compared to 1764288000 on 1610157. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1669533 and a Short% of Float of 24.33.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Greenwich LifeSciences Inc (GLSI) involves the perspectives of 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.15 and -$1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.23. EPS for the following year is -$1.36, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$1.24 and -$1.48.