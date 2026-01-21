Financial Fitness Check: Examining Lemonade Inc (LMND)’s Key Ratios

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND) closed at $78.24 down -1.47% from its previous closing price of $79.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.35 million shares were traded. LMND stock price reached its highest trading level at $80.6779 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.0.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lemonade Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on January 06, 2026, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $98. On December 16, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $85. On August 13, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $60.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on August 13, 2025, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 ’26 when Peters John Sheldon sold 10,000 shares for $80.00 per share. The transaction valued at 800,000 led to the insider holds 60,771 shares of the business.

Peters John Sheldon bought 10,000 shares of LMND for $800,000 on Jan 06 ’26. On Dec 11 ’25, another insider, Eckstein Adina, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 7,919 shares for $84.15 each. As a result, the insider received 666,384 and left with 188,391 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LMND now has a Market Capitalization of 5846955008 and an Enterprise Value of 5629255680. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.551 whereas that against EBITDA is -38.373.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LMND is 2.02, which has changed by 1.5066288 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LMND has reached a high of $88.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.67%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LMND has traded an average of 2.59M shares per day and 1921300 over the past ten days. A total of 74.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.25M. Insiders hold about 14.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.79% stake in the company. Shares short for LMND as of 1767139200 were 13003160 with a Short Ratio of 5.02, compared to 1764288000 on 14270114. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13003160 and a Short% of Float of 22.93.

Earnings Estimates

Lemonade Inc (LMND) is currently under the scrutiny of 12.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.25 and -$2.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.35. EPS for the following year is -$1.64, with 12.0 analysts recommending between -$1.37 and -$1.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $218.07M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $222M to a low estimate of $204.3M. The current estimate, Lemonade Inc’s year-ago sales were $148.8MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $241.6M. There is a high estimate of $261.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $214.2M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LMND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $732M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $714.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $727.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $526.5MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.25B and the low estimate is $974.5M.