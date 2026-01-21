Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LIND) closed at $15.64 in the last session, down -3.64% from day before closing price of $16.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.88 million shares were traded. LIND stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.35.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LIND’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.83 and its Current Ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on December 30, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18. On November 10, 2023, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 ’26 when Sven-Olof Lindblad bought 500,000 shares for $16.23 per share.

BRESSLER BENJAMIN sold 94,259 shares of LIND for $1,609,944 on Jan 14 ’26. The *Founder & CEO of NHA now owns 23,466 shares after completing the transaction at $17.08 per share. On Jan 15 ’26, another insider, BRESSLER BENJAMIN, who serves as the *Founder & CEO of NHA of the company, sold 7,311 shares for $17.01 each. As a result, the insider received 124,360 and left with 23,466 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LIND now has a Market Capitalization of 866467648 and an Enterprise Value of 1395830272. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.895 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.74.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LIND is 2.28, which has changed by 0.41746724 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LIND has reached a high of $17.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.60%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LIND traded on average about 439.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 837010 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 55.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.91M. Insiders hold about 31.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.98% stake in the company. Shares short for LIND as of 1767139200 were 3925312 with a Short Ratio of 8.93, compared to 1764288000 on 3694178. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3925312 and a Short% of Float of 13.229999000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) is currently in the spotlight, with 3.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $167.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $171.44M to a low estimate of $164M. The current estimate, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $148.61MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $198.43M. There is a high estimate of $202.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $194.39M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LIND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $759.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $751.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $755.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $644.73MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $825.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $830.28M and the low estimate is $815.9M.