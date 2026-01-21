Financial Health Report: Datavault AI Inc (DVLT)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

Datavault AI Inc (NASDAQ: DVLT) closed the day trading at $0.71 down -4.18% from the previous closing price of $0.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 60.02 million shares were traded. DVLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7504 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.69.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DVLT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.64 and its Current Ratio is at 0.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 14, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 ’26 when Scilex Holding Co sold 10,674,816 shares for $0.88 per share. The transaction valued at 9,372,488 led to the insider holds 219,056,954 shares of the business.

Scilex Holding Co sold 5,115,586 shares of DVLT for $3,683,733 on Jan 14 ’26. The 10% Owner now owns 213,766,229 shares after completing the transaction at $0.72 per share. On Jan 13 ’26, another insider, Scilex Holding Co, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 175,139 shares for $0.91 each. As a result, the insider received 159,674 and left with 218,881,815 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DVLT now has a Market Capitalization of 408198112 and an Enterprise Value of 230117952. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 67.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 37.296 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.504.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DVLT is 0.17, which has changed by -0.459854 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DVLT has reached a high of $4.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -48.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -31.32%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DVLT traded about 74.36M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DVLT traded about 137080700 shares per day. A total of 581.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 303.71M. Insiders hold about 47.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.26% stake in the company. Shares short for DVLT as of 1767139200 were 42486875 with a Short Ratio of 0.57, compared to 1764288000 on 12377191. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 42486875 and a Short% of Float of 8.01.