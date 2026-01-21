Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Global Business Travel Group Inc (GBTG)

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Global Business Travel Group Inc’s stock clocked out at $7.39, down -2.89% from its previous closing price of $7.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.98 million shares were traded. GBTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.6 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.35.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GBTG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.23 and its Current Ratio is at 1.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on March 18, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10. On November 22, 2024, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11. Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 15, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when JOHN DAVID THOMPSON bought 400 shares for $7.96 per share.

Thompson John David sold 4,239 shares of GBTG for $33,319 on Aug 15 ’25. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 726,553 shares after completing the transaction at $7.86 per share. On Aug 15 ’25, another insider, JOHN DAVID THOMPSON, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 4,239 shares for $7.82 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GBTG now has a Market Capitalization of 3912072704 and an Enterprise Value of 4977858048. As of this moment, Global’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 329.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.978 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.994.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GBTG is 0.73, which has changed by -0.15161651 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GBTG has reached a high of $9.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.03%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GBTG traded 1.53M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1217350 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 525.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 233.83M. Insiders hold about 55.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.47% stake in the company. Shares short for GBTG as of 1767139200 were 10306221 with a Short Ratio of 6.73, compared to 1764288000 on 8420856. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10306221 and a Short% of Float of 5.19.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Global Business Travel Group Inc (GBTG) is a result of the insights provided by 2.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.53 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.48. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.64 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $789.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $796.44M to a low estimate of $783.13M. The current estimate, Global Business Travel Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $591MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $818.68M. There is a high estimate of $847.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $790.33M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GBTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.42BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.27B and the low estimate is $3.23B.

