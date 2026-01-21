Financial Analysis: My Size Inc (MYSZ)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

As of close of business last night, My Size Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.85, down -1.24% from its previous closing price of $0.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.17 million shares were traded. MYSZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8266.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MYSZ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.72 and its Current Ratio is at 2.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 ’25 when Luzon Ronen bought 3,750 shares for $0.78 per share. The transaction valued at 2,925 led to the insider holds 293,085 shares of the business.

Luzon Ronen bought 2,600 shares of MYSZ for $2,353 on Dec 01 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 74,335 shares after completing the transaction at $0.91 per share. On Nov 25 ’25, another insider, Luzon Ronen, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 14,000 shares for $0.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 12,530 and bolstered with 71,735 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MYSZ now has a Market Capitalization of 2989699 and an Enterprise Value of -257277. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.034 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.079.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MYSZ is -0.29, which has changed by -0.5821256 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MYSZ has reached a high of $3.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -26.52%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MYSZ traded 215.41K shares on average per day over the past three months and 482120 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.23M. Insiders hold about 16.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.21% stake in the company. Shares short for MYSZ as of 1767139200 were 107308 with a Short Ratio of 0.50, compared to 1764288000 on 66687. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 107308 and a Short% of Float of 2.8399997999999997.