Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Zspace Inc (ZSPC) Through its Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

After finishing at $0.55 in the prior trading day, Zspace Inc (NASDAQ: ZSPC) closed at $0.48, down -13.40%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$13.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.3 million shares were traded. ZSPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4517.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZSPC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.48 and its Current Ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, Northland Capital on March 31, 2025, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $10 from $20 previously. On March 03, 2025, Barrington Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 ’26 when DeOliveira Erick sold 7,839 shares for $0.52 per share. The transaction valued at 4,092 led to the insider holds 40,497 shares of the business.

HARPER MICHAEL S sold 4,550 shares of ZSPC for $2,375 on Jan 06 ’26. The insider now owns 38,397 shares after completing the transaction at $0.52 per share. On Jan 06 ’26, another insider, Kellenberger Paul, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 12,453 shares for $0.52 each. As a result, the insider received 6,500 and left with 64,785 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZSPC now has a Market Capitalization of 13944032 and an Enterprise Value of 28346032. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.899 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.472.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZSPC is -0.50, which has changed by -0.95702094 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZSPC has reached a high of $26.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -83.66%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 966.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 768690 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 26.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.56M. Insiders hold about 63.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.17% stake in the company. Shares short for ZSPC as of 1767139200 were 603475 with a Short Ratio of 0.62, compared to 1764288000 on 827113. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 603475 and a Short% of Float of 5.08.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Zspace Inc (ZSPC) is currently in progress, with 1.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.67 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.67. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $6.2M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.1M to a low estimate of $5M. The current estimate, Zspace Inc’s year-ago sales were $8.54M

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZSPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $38.1MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36M and the low estimate is $29.52M.