Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) was $20.37 for the day, down -7.45% from the previous closing price of $22.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 30.19 million shares were traded. NCLH stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.2 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.335.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NCLH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.17 and its Current Ratio is at 0.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on January 20, 2026, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $28 from $40 previously. On December 15, 2025, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $20. Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 09, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $21.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 ’25 when Ashby Faye L. sold 5,250 shares for $21.00 per share. The transaction valued at 110,250 led to the insider holds 130,370 shares of the business.

Faye Ashby bought 5,250 shares of NCLH for $110,224 on Dec 12 ’25. On Nov 25 ’25, another insider, Dahlgren Patrik, who serves as the EVP, Chief Vessel Ops & NO of the company, bought 5,550 shares for $17.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,578 and bolstered with 144,817 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NCLH now has a Market Capitalization of 9273595904 and an Enterprise Value of 24452175872. As of this moment, Norwegian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.523 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.616.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NCLH is 2.07, which has changed by -0.16184312 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NCLH has reached a high of $29.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.28%.

Shares Statistics:

NCLH traded an average of 17.54M shares per day over the past three months and 18368730 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 455.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 452.80M. Insiders hold about 0.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.09% stake in the company. Shares short for NCLH as of 1767139200 were 39338852 with a Short Ratio of 2.24, compared to 1764288000 on 36351875. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 39338852 and a Short% of Float of 11.2799995.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) is currently being evaluated by a team of 20.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.27 and $1.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.1. EPS for the following year is $2.64, with 23.0 analysts recommending between $2.92 and $2.44.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.41B to a low estimate of $2.29B. The current estimate, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s year-ago sales were $2.11BFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.39B. There is a high estimate of $2.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.31B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NCLH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.48BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.19B and the low estimate is $10.65B.