Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Nora Barnes

Companies

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) was $20.37 for the day, down -7.45% from the previous closing price of $22.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 30.19 million shares were traded. NCLH stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.2 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.335.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NCLH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.17 and its Current Ratio is at 0.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on January 20, 2026, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $28 from $40 previously. On December 15, 2025, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $20. Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 09, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $21.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 ’25 when Ashby Faye L. sold 5,250 shares for $21.00 per share. The transaction valued at 110,250 led to the insider holds 130,370 shares of the business.

Faye Ashby bought 5,250 shares of NCLH for $110,224 on Dec 12 ’25. On Nov 25 ’25, another insider, Dahlgren Patrik, who serves as the EVP, Chief Vessel Ops & NO of the company, bought 5,550 shares for $17.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,578 and bolstered with 144,817 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NCLH now has a Market Capitalization of 9273595904 and an Enterprise Value of 24452175872. As of this moment, Norwegian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.523 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.616.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NCLH is 2.07, which has changed by -0.16184312 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NCLH has reached a high of $29.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.28%.

Shares Statistics:

NCLH traded an average of 17.54M shares per day over the past three months and 18368730 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 455.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 452.80M. Insiders hold about 0.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.09% stake in the company. Shares short for NCLH as of 1767139200 were 39338852 with a Short Ratio of 2.24, compared to 1764288000 on 36351875. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 39338852 and a Short% of Float of 11.2799995.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) is currently being evaluated by a team of 20.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.27 and $1.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.1. EPS for the following year is $2.64, with 23.0 analysts recommending between $2.92 and $2.44.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.41B to a low estimate of $2.29B. The current estimate, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s year-ago sales were $2.11BFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.39B. There is a high estimate of $2.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.31B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NCLH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.48BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.19B and the low estimate is $10.65B.

