Ratio Examination: BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc (BMNR)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Ulysses Smith

Earnings

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc (AMEX: BMNR) closed at $28.24 down -9.37% from its previous closing price of $31.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 49.87 million shares were traded. BMNR stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.04.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.48 and its Current Ratio is at 6.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on January 05, 2026, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $39. On October 16, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $90.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 ’25 when Bates Jonathan Robert bought 96,818 shares for $29.85 per share.

Bates Jonathan Robert bought 152,044 shares of BMNR for $5,429,000 on Dec 12 ’25. On Dec 10 ’25, another insider, Seth A Bayles, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $99.37 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BMNR now has a Market Capitalization of 12845316096 and an Enterprise Value of 11957637120. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1786.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1663.787 whereas that against EBITDA is -51.075.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BMNR is 1.35, which has changed by 3.0206451 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BMNR has reached a high of $161.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.70%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BMNR has traded an average of 43.86M shares per day and 44897180 over the past ten days. A total of 454.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 438.99M. Insiders hold about 3.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.04% stake in the company. Shares short for BMNR as of 1767139200 were 26030696 with a Short Ratio of 0.59, compared to 1764288000 on 27122942. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26030696 and a Short% of Float of 6.1300002.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BMNR is 0.01, from 0.01 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00032092424

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc (BMNR) reflects the combined expertise of 1 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.69 and $0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.69. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.94 and $0.94.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $97.4M. There is a high estimate of $97.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $97.4M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMNR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $371M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $371M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $371M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.09MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $496.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $496.8M and the low estimate is $496.8M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.