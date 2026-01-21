Ratio Examination: BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc (BMNR)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc (AMEX: BMNR) closed at $28.24 down -9.37% from its previous closing price of $31.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 49.87 million shares were traded. BMNR stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.04.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.48 and its Current Ratio is at 6.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on January 05, 2026, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $39. On October 16, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $90.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 ’25 when Bates Jonathan Robert bought 96,818 shares for $29.85 per share.

Bates Jonathan Robert bought 152,044 shares of BMNR for $5,429,000 on Dec 12 ’25. On Dec 10 ’25, another insider, Seth A Bayles, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $99.37 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BMNR now has a Market Capitalization of 12845316096 and an Enterprise Value of 11957637120. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1786.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1663.787 whereas that against EBITDA is -51.075.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BMNR is 1.35, which has changed by 3.0206451 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BMNR has reached a high of $161.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.70%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BMNR has traded an average of 43.86M shares per day and 44897180 over the past ten days. A total of 454.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 438.99M. Insiders hold about 3.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.04% stake in the company. Shares short for BMNR as of 1767139200 were 26030696 with a Short Ratio of 0.59, compared to 1764288000 on 27122942. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26030696 and a Short% of Float of 6.1300002.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BMNR is 0.01, from 0.01 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00032092424

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc (BMNR) reflects the combined expertise of 1 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.69 and $0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.69. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.94 and $0.94.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $97.4M. There is a high estimate of $97.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $97.4M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMNR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $371M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $371M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $371M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.09MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $496.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $496.8M and the low estimate is $496.8M.