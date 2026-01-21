Insider’s View: Deciphering T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The price of T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) closed at $183.65 in the last session, down -1.43% from day before closing price of $186.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.88 million shares were traded. TMUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $186.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $183.34.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TMUS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 57.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.81.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 ’25 when Deutsche Telekom AG bought 400,000 shares for $196.73 per share.

Long Letitia A sold 1,457 shares of TMUS for $306,436 on Dec 05 ’25. The Director now owns 5,438 shares after completing the transaction at $210.32 per share. On Dec 05 ’25, another insider, Long Letitia A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,457 shares for $210.32 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TMUS now has a Market Capitalization of 206683193344 and an Enterprise Value of 323433725952. As of this moment, T-Mobile’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.768 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.933.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TMUS is 0.43, which has changed by -0.1460262 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TMUS has reached a high of $276.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $185.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.15%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TMUS traded on average about 5.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5192910 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.12B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 486.58M. Insiders hold about 56.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.75% stake in the company. Shares short for TMUS as of 1767139200 were 15520683 with a Short Ratio of 2.96, compared to 1764288000 on 15124576. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15520683 and a Short% of Float of 3.5000000000000004.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TMUS is 3.66, which was 3.66 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.019643623. The current Payout Ratio is 29.28% for TMUS, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-26 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-02-27. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2013-05-01 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.66, with high estimates of $2.98 and low estimates of $2.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.32 and $9.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.02. EPS for the following year is $11.62, with 23.0 analysts recommending between $15.24 and $10.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 20 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $24.27B. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.61B to a low estimate of $23.87B. The current estimate, T-Mobile US Inc’s year-ago sales were $21.87BFor the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.05B. There is a high estimate of $23.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.86B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $88.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $86.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $88.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $81.4BBased on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $94.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $96.38B and the low estimate is $90.67B.

