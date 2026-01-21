Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing FibroBiologics Inc (FBLG)’s Performance

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

FibroBiologics Inc (NASDAQ: FBLG) closed the day trading at $0.32 down -3.70% from the previous closing price of $0.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. FBLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3376 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3102.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FBLG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.78 and its Current Ratio is at 0.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 59.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 15.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rodman & Renshaw on December 12, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12. On October 30, 2024, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12. On September 24, 2024, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on September 24, 2024, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 11 ’25 when GARCIA RUBEN A bought 140,000 shares for $0.34 per share. The transaction valued at 47,600 led to the insider holds 140,000 shares of the business.

Khoja Hamid bought 20,000 shares of FBLG for $16,800 on May 27 ’25. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 31,250 shares after completing the transaction at $0.84 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FBLG now has a Market Capitalization of 21452610 and an Enterprise Value of 18840584.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FBLG is -0.57, which has changed by -0.80177516 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FBLG has reached a high of $2.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -45.70%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FBLG traded about 1.98M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FBLG traded about 2117510 shares per day. A total of 66.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.05M. Insiders hold about 15.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.11% stake in the company. Shares short for FBLG as of 1767139200 were 907076 with a Short Ratio of 0.46, compared to 1764288000 on 1389641. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 907076 and a Short% of Float of 1.5.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.45.