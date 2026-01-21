Financial Metrics Check: Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Amplitech Group Inc’s stock clocked out at $3.52, down -3.30% from its previous closing price of $3.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.14 million shares were traded. AMPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.48.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMPG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.68 and its Current Ratio is at 2.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 18 ’25 when Modi Shailesh bought 2,000 shares for $2.90 per share. The transaction valued at 5,800 led to the insider holds 17,000 shares of the business.

Mazziota Daniel Richard bought 7,157 shares of AMPG for $14,314 on Jun 20 ’25. The Director now owns 247,900 shares after completing the transaction at $2.00 per share. On Apr 08 ’25, another insider, Mazziota Daniel Richard, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $1.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,950 and bolstered with 240,743 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMPG now has a Market Capitalization of 80788576 and an Enterprise Value of 68557312. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.037 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.788.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMPG is -1.00, which has changed by 0.8666667 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMPG has reached a high of $4.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.65%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMPG traded 591.84K shares on average per day over the past three months and 843690 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.59M. Insiders hold about 14.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.73% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPG as of 1767139200 were 731965 with a Short Ratio of 1.24, compared to 1764288000 on 694593. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 731965 and a Short% of Float of 4.14.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.39, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.39 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $4.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.3M to a low estimate of $4.3M. The current estimate, Amplitech Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.85MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $5M. There is a high estimate of $5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.51MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $50M and the low estimate is $50M.