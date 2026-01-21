Balance Sheet Breakdown: DLocal Limited (DLO)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

After finishing at $14.05 in the prior trading day, DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) closed at $13.5, down -3.91%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.22 million shares were traded. DLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.8563 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.455.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DLO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.46 and its Current Ratio is at 1.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Itau BBA on December 17, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21. On December 11, 2025, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $16. Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 14, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 15 ’25 when GABRIELA VIEIRA bought 8,000 shares for $15.68 per share.

JOHN OBRIEN bought 40,000 shares of DLO for $571,200 on Oct 01 ’25. On Aug 22 ’25, another insider, GABRIELA VIEIRA, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $14.41 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DLO now has a Market Capitalization of 3978821888 and an Enterprise Value of 3313385984. As of this moment, DLocal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.451 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.311.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DLO is 1.13, which has changed by 0.16888523 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DLO has reached a high of $16.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.44%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1195370 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 151.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.69M. Insiders hold about 69.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DLO as of 1767139200 were 12706917 with a Short Ratio of 7.23, compared to 1764288000 on 14131809. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12706917 and a Short% of Float of 16.610001.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.79 and $0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.7. EPS for the following year is $0.88, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.92 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $295.17M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $306.2M to a low estimate of $282M. The current estimate, DLocal Limited’s year-ago sales were $204.49MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $300.03M. There is a high estimate of $308.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $288.29M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $745.97MBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.26B.