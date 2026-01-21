Analytical Lens: Exploring SMX (Security Matters) Plc (SMX)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The closing price of SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ: SMX) was $22.21 for the day, down -8.11% from the previous closing price of $24.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.65 million shares were traded. SMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.7201.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SMX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.08 and its Current Ratio is at 0.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMX now has a Market Capitalization of 220568384 and an Enterprise Value of 23112308.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SMX is -2.89, which has changed by -0.9828227 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SMX has reached a high of $16266.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -67.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -98.32%.

Shares Statistics:

SMX traded an average of 2.27M shares per day over the past three months and 3421570 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.43M. Insiders hold about 3.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.01% stake in the company. Shares short for SMX as of 1767139200 were 139947 with a Short Ratio of 0.06, compared to 1764288000 on 224971. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 139947 and a Short% of Float of 1.6099999999999999.