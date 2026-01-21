Stock Surge: EverQuote Inc (EVER) Closes at $23.81, Marking a -3.84 Increase/Decrease

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

In the latest session, EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ: EVER) closed at $23.81 down -3.84% from its previous closing price of $24.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.59 million shares were traded. EVER stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.4818 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of EverQuote Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.82 and its Current Ratio is at 2.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 ’26 when Mendal Jayme bought 14,360 shares for $24.15 per share.

Neble George R sold 671 shares of EVER for $17,265 on Jan 12 ’26. The Director now owns 52,161 shares after completing the transaction at $25.73 per share. On Jan 12 ’26, another insider, Shields John L., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $25.73 each. As a result, the insider received 51,460 and left with 25,219 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVER now has a Market Capitalization of 869371072 and an Enterprise Value of 713210496. As of this moment, EverQuote’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.106 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.641.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EVER is 0.49, which has changed by 0.3589462 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EVER has reached a high of $30.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.13%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EVER has traded an average of 451.06K shares per day and 438130 over the past ten days. A total of 32.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.56M. Insiders hold about 23.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.79% stake in the company. Shares short for EVER as of 1767139200 were 1945398 with a Short Ratio of 4.31, compared to 1764288000 on 1971225. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1945398 and a Short% of Float of 7.13.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 3.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of EverQuote Inc (EVER) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.36 and $2.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.34. EPS for the following year is $2.5, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $2.73 and $2.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $176.82M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $179.62M to a low estimate of $174M. The current estimate, EverQuote Inc’s year-ago sales were $147.46MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $192.92M. There is a high estimate of $195.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $189.4M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $676.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $648.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $671.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $500.19MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $769.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $798.45M and the low estimate is $741.03M.

