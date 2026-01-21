Market Momentum Report: Organigram Global Inc (OGI)’s Negative Close at 1.6

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The price of Organigram Global Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) closed at $1.6 in the last session, down -0.62% from day before closing price of $1.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.72 million shares were traded. OGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.625 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.565.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OGI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.28 and its Current Ratio is at 2.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OGI now has a Market Capitalization of 215137648 and an Enterprise Value of 264386608. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 346.964.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OGI is 1.60, which has changed by 0.025477648 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OGI has reached a high of $2.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.24%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OGI traded on average about 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1099700 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 134.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.29M. Insiders hold about 32.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.24% stake in the company. Shares short for OGI as of 1767139200 were 3629350 with a Short Ratio of 3.56, compared to 1764288000 on 4885429.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Organigram Global Inc (OGI) involves the perspectives of 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.0, with high estimates of $0.0 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.1 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $73.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $75.91M to a low estimate of $70M. The current estimate, Organigram Global Inc’s year-ago sales were $42.73MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $75.83M. There is a high estimate of $77.41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $73.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $316.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $302M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $309.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $259.18MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $333.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $348M and the low estimate is $327.7M.